Odisha: Odisha police have seized a large dump belonging to the Maoists on the Andhra-Odisha border(AOB). Police held combing in a forest area on the border of Taberu and Arlingapadu villages found a Maoist dump. A large quantity of ammunition, including IED bombs, was seized said Malkangiri police.

Police found that the Maoists were making illegal weapons, making huge bombs and mines. Six IED tiffin bombs, two pressure IED's, codex wire, two 7.62 ball ammunition, an Insas magazine, an IED mechanism, and other equipment were seized. Police found that the dump was mainly used by the Maoists to manufacture and repair weapons.

Large scale ammunition dump was seized on 25th December

In the cutoff area, AOB within the jurisdiction of the Jodambo Police Station, the police of Malkangiri of Odisha made intensive searches, Area dominations. The large-scale ammunition dump and weapons were found.. and were seized by cops on 25th December.