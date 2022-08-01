New Delhi: Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih arrived on an official four-day visit to India (August 1- August 4). Accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation, the Maldivian President arrived in New Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The high-level visit came in the wake of New Delhi’s growing efforts in maintaining political stability in the Indian Ocean region amidst Sri Lanka’s geo-political turmoil.

Elaborating the details of President Solih’s visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said the Maldivian President is scheduled to call on newly elected President Droupadi Murmu. Earlier, congratulating the Indian President, President Solih said the Maldives is looking forward to enhancing close relations with India under President Murmu’s leadership. The visiting President of Maldives is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.

During his four-day visit, the visiting Maldivian President, apart from participating in the bilateral meetings, will also hold discussions with an Indian business delegation in New Delhi. President Solih is also scheduled to pay a short trip to Mumbai, Maharashtra to participate in a business event. “President Solih’s upcoming official visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the progress made in this wide-ranging partnership and lend further momentum to it,” in an elaborate release, the Ministry of External Affairs further added.

It is pertinent to note that the Maldives is India’s key neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy. Despite its small size, the island is strategically important for India due to its geographical location. Both countries have also seen a significant rise in their economic cooperation in recent years.

In December of 2018, President Solih visited India, which was also his first foreign visit abroad after assuming office earlier that year. It was during that visit India announced a financial assistance package of USD1.4 billion and also offered additional 1000 scholarships over the next 5 years.