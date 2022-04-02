Ranchi: Passengers onboard a Kolkata bound IndiGo flight had a close shave on Saturday morning when the AC of the aircraft shut down with a large noise right around the time the plane was about to take off. The 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers on board was to take off around 9 am when the incident took place making the passengers uneasy. The pilot aborted the takeoff and brought the aircraft to the bay area. Thereafter, the passengers were de-boarded.

Director of Airports Authority of India, Ranchi, Vinod Sharma, said some snag has developed in the aircraft. Passengers, she said, were shifted to the lounge. On the other hand, agitated passengers vent their anger against the IndiGo staffers for their callous approach. They questioned why the door of the plane was not opened even after 20 minutes of the plane being brought to the bay area.

"An IndiGo employee misbehaved with an airline passenger when he tried to open the emergency gate," alleged some of the fliers, adding, the pilot had informed the ATC but even then no arrangements for fire engines or ambulances were made at the airport.

Also read: Air Asia plane makes emergency landing in Ranchi