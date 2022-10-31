New Delhi: Maulana Mahmood a Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind nominated as the "Man of the Year" 2023, while the Hurriyat Chairman and Islamic scholar Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is listed among the 500 most influential Muslims globally by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre based in Amman Jordan in collaboration with Georgetown University published the annual list.

After making it into the list Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind made a tweet quoting Madani "I am honored to be nominated as the "Man of the Year" 2023 by The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre Jordan. Will continue to serve #humanity and Indian Muslims, too in the future to the best of my abilities"

Both Muslim clerics listed among global personalities such as the King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran, Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and King Abdullah of Jordan.

On Mirwaiz, RISSC Jordan said, "He has been advocating dialogue with both India and Pakistan so that the aspirations of the Kashmiri people may be realized." Specifically mentioning Mirwaiz’s arrest, it stated that he has been under house arrest since August 2019.

The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre is an independent research entity affiliated with the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought, an international Islamic non-governmental, institute headquartered in Amman, the capital of Jordan.