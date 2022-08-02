Mumbai: After issuing controversial remarks claiming 'Mumbai will have no money if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave', Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari issued an official apology on Monday. He had been receiving flak over his opinion since he issued it from the public as well as the political spheres.

A statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Monday evening quoted Koshyari as saying that he is confident that the people of Maharashtra will display their large hearts and forgive him for his recent remarks.

Koshyari said he may have committed a mistake while speaking about the contribution of some members of society, during his Andheri speech.

Koshyari had made the controversial comments during a function to name a chowk (intersection) in suburban Andheri on Friday evening. ''If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not be a financial capital,'' he had said.