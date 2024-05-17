ETV Bharat / bharat

'Look Forward To Your Contribution', CJI Congratulates Kapil Sibal On Being Elected SCBA President

By Sumit Saxena

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday congratulated senior advocate Kapil Sibal on being elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). Sibal was elected as the president of the SCBA on Thursday.
Collage: From left, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal(ANI Photos)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday congratulated former Union minister and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on being elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

While holding a ceremonial bench, the CJI said, "Mr Sibal, heartiest congratulations on our behalf for being elected as the president of the SCBA. We look forward to your cooperation and (that of) the members of the executive committee.

Sibal thanked the CJI and said, "It is my honour that after 22 years, I have been given this opportunity to serve the bar”. “From our side, you will have complete cooperation and that's our commitment to the bench. It is through this cooperation that we can take the agenda forward”, said Sibal.

On Thursday, Sibal was elected as the news president of the SCBA, by securing over 1000 votes and defeating his nearest rival, senior advocate Pradeep Rai. This will be the fourth time Sibal will be serving as the President of SCBA.

Besides Sibal, senior advocates Adish C Aggarwala, Pradeep Kumar Rai, Priya Hingorani, and advocates Tripurari Ray and Neeraj Srivastava ran for the post of SCBA president.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Sibal was the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983.

Sibal had announced his candidature for the post of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president on May 8. Sibal last served as the president of SCBA in 2001-02. He has served twice before that as well - in 1995–1996, 1997–1998.

