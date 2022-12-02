Maha Governor Koshiyari shown black flags in Pune, several detained
Published on: 2 hours ago
Pune (Maharashtra): Some members of Swarajya organization have been detained by police for showing black flags to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat S Koshiyari's convoy in Pune on Friday. They waved black flags to Maharashtra Governor in protest against the remarks made by Governor Koshyari on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a few days ago.
