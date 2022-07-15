Mumbai: The BJP-Eknath Shinde coalition government in Maharashtra is likely to induct MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray, who will be making his political debut. The speculations were triggered after State Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met MNS President Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence at Shivtirtha.

Amit Thackeray is the head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's student body, MNS Vidyarthi Sena. Amit holds meetings in Konkan, the stronghold of Shiv Sena, and is focusing on strengthening MNS there. Sources said that BJP contacted MNS president Raj Thackeray and offered to include his son Amit Thackeray in the cabinet. Amit is not currently a member of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council.

However, the decision to make him a minister could be another attempt to reduce the influence of the Thackeray family in the Shiv Sena. It is said that the BJP is banking on Amit Thackeray to rival Aditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena. Aditya has emerged as the potential contender to take over the reins of Shiv Sena. MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande when asked about Amit Thackeray's possible induction, said that he was not aware of any such proposal.