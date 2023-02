Latur: Police have registered a case against suspended BJP leader and Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for alleged hate speech in Maharashtra's Latur city, an official said on Tuesday. Singh has been accused of delivering an inflammatory address to create communal tension, at an event on February 19 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the official said.

Various organisations had urged the Latur superintendent of police to take action against Singh, warning of a protest if their demand was not met, said the official. He said the Shivaji Nagar police station in the city on Monday booked Singh under Indian Penal Code sections, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language). In August 2022, Singh was arrested in Telangana for his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed, prompting the BJP to suspend him from the party. (PTI)

Earlier in the month, the suspended BJP leader had received threat calls for insulting Islam and disclosed the phone numbers from which he received the calls. Following which he had written to Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar into the matter. Raja submitted the transcripts of the messages that he received from the unidentified persons. The MLA urged the DGP to provide him security cover considering the recent threats.