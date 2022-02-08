Mangaluru: A madrassa teacher has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of two minor girls at Kundadka in Dakshina Kannada district.

Police sources said the accused, identified as Ustad Sirajuddin Madani, teacher of a madrassa in Kundadka, had allegedly been sexually assaulting two minor girls studying there. The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint by the mothers of the two girls who had narrated their ordeal to them. The complaint was filed at the women's police station in Puttur.

A case was registered against Madani under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was produced in a court here on Monday and remanded to judicial custody, the sources said.

(PTI)