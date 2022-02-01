New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the victim who was gang-raped and publicly shamed in Shahdara earlier this month. The government will also appoint an advocate to represent the victim in a fast-track court.

"I have ordered financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for helping this daughter. The Delhi government will make all possible efforts to give her justice. We will appoint a good lawyer for her. This case will be fast-tracked so the daughter gets justice at the earliest," Kejriwal said in a tweet. On January 26, the 20-year-old victim was sexually assaulted and paraded with her hair cut and face blackened in a residential colony in Shahdara.

So far, eight women and one youth have been arrested by the Delhi police in this entire case. The Delhi Police on Monday registered separate FIRs against three persons for spreading misinformation on Twitter and giving "religious colour" to the January 26 incident where the victim was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers here, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram, “We have registered three FIRs against three persons for spreading false information, rumours and giving religious colour to the Karsturba Nagar incident while other violators are being identified.”