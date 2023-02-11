Ludhiana: Businessmen and industrialists in Ludhiana are on a warpath after the announcement of new industrial policy by the Punjab government. To attract more investments in the state, Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab came up with the new industrial policy in which the trade associations are seeking changes.

Demanding change in the new industrial policy, protesting businessmen said, "Currently, we are staging protests at the district level. Non-fulfilment of our demands will lead to staging of agitation at the state level. The new policy has several shortcomings and not business-friendly. Scores of industries will be badly affected by this new policy in the coming months," they opined.

"Just one percent water is consumed by the industrial houses in Punjab. The maximum water is used for irrigating the farmlands or domestic consumption. The government has increased the power tariff, thereby affecting industries," said the agitating businessmen.

"During Investors Meet-2022, we gave several suggestions before formulating the new industrial policy. But these suggestions were set aside by the state government while drafting the new industrial policy," said the agitating businessmen.

"The industry is the backbone of Punjab. So, it is the responsibility of the state government to keep the interest of old industries in mind while promoting the new ones. It is very important to promote the existing industry. The Punjab government has been making tall claims to woo new investors without fulfilling the promises made to old industrial houses. The new business will flourish only when the state government will provide right ecosystem for them," they added.