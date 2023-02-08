Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that because of political stability, fast-paced decision-making and innovative ideas, Punjab will soon emerge as a leading industrial state in the entire country. Asking investors to take full advantage of immense potential to boost the tourism industry across the state, the Chief Minister said that many locations have been developed as favourite destinations for international tourists.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is bringing concrete proposals to develop Ranjit Sagar Dam, Chohal Dam, Nurpur Bedi and other places as modern resorts. The holy city of Amritsar will be developed in terms of tourism in such a way that religious and patriotic spirit can be seen, he said and added that no stone will be left unturned for the development of the tourism sector.

Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that the day is not far when Punjab will attract the attention of tourists from all over the world. He assured the local businessmen that while promoting the tourism sector, the priorities of the local industry would be kept in mind. He said that instead of inviting big companies from across the country or abroad to develop these resorts, priority will be given to local industrialists.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government is also planning to give a big boost to the agriculture industry. Nearly 80 percent of the total basmati produced in the country is in Punjab and this will be increased in the coming days, he said, adding that this will revolutionize the agri and industrial sectors on the one hand, while the incomes of farmers will go up on the other.

Bhagwant Mann said that this will give a big boost to the industries and create new employment opportunities for the youth. He also announced that the state government will soon start colour coding for Ashtam papers to give quick approval to industrialists for their projects. Bhagwant Mann said that efforts are being made to start domestic flights from Adampur, Halwara and Bhisiana airports to facilitate the industry.

The Chief Minister pointedly jibed at the previous governments, saying that the industrialists had to sign agreements with the ruling families for their projects in the past but since they took over the reins of the state, agreements are signed in the interest of the people of Punjab. He said that earlier wealthy families used to benefit from these agreements, but now Punjabis will benefit from it. Bhagwant Mann said that this is because his government is making tireless efforts for the welfare of every section of society.