Hyderabad: A total of 11 persons were injured in the LPG cylinder explosion near Hanuman temple at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The condition of the two people is stated to be critical.

Gachchibauli CI Suresh said that a gas cylinder was exploded in the house when the daily wage workers are fast asleep. The house was completely destroyed by the blast. After receiving information from locals, the NDRF and police rushed to the spot and provided relief.

Two of the critically injured were rushed to Gandhi Hospital. The remaining nine were admitted to Kondapur Area Hospital. Police registered a case and are investigating.