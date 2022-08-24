Tehri (Uttarakhand): A cloudburst in the Nailchami village in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand caused extensive damage to culverts and canals used for irrigation purposes. The cloudburst reportedly hit the village in the wee hours of Wednesday, though no loss of life was reported in the affected area.

The cloudburst took place about 20 km from Ghansali in the Tehri district of the state. A team from the district administration rushed to the affected area to take stock of the situation. Fortunately, no loss of life or property was reported.

However, some small bridges and culverts were damaged due to the sudden flooding of the region. The canals used for irrigation purposes and standing crops on the vast tracts of land were also destroyed. Heavy rainfall and cloudburst in several other parts of Uttarakhand have been wreaking havoc for quite some time now.