New Delhi: The Lower house of Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha, Monday approved the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 with a voice vote amid noisy protests from the opposition benches that demanded a discussion on the bill. Amid ruckus in the Upper House, the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was also passed in Rajya Sabha.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the bill to repeal the three farm laws which were passed by Prime Minister Narendra Singh Modi’s government last year, as soon as the house reassembled at 12 noon today.

After a year-long protest by farmer’s groups, Prime Minister Modi on November 19 had announced the government’s decision to repeal them, saying that his government failed to explain the benefits of those bills to the farmers.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister last week approved the introduction of a single bill to repeal all three farm laws in the winter session of the Parliament that started today.

As promised by the government, agriculture minister Tomar sought the permission of the members to introduce the bill in the first sitting of the Lok Sabha in this session.

After a voice vote, the Lok Sabha speaker announced that the majority of the members were in favour of introducing the bill.

“I think the decision is in favour of the members supporting the introduction of the bill,” announced the speaker.

Though the opposition parties demanded a detailed discussion on the repeal bill but the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla did not heed to the demands citing lack of order in the lower house.

Also read: PM Modi calls for constructive discussion in winter session of Parliament

“The House should be in order for a discussion to take place. Discussion cannot take place when members are in the well. I am ready to conduct a thorough discussion if you go back to your seats,” Birla told the protesting members.

After the introduction of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021, Tomar moved the motion for the passage of the bill.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, demanded discussion as the notice was for consideration and passing which required a discussion on the merits of the bill.

Speaker Om Birla, however, rejected the demands of the opposition members and put the bill to a voice vote.

“I think the decision is in favour of the members supporting the passage of the bill,” he announced.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill repeals the three acts, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and also amends the Essential Commodities Act of 1955.