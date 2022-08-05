Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): On Friday evening, the historic Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar was inaugurated by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday. The renovated stadium is built according to the set parameters of the FIFA. Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said, "Several changes have taken place in the valley after August 5, 2019 and if we talk about the sports sector, the indoor stadium, the centers under the Khelo India campaign, and now the Bakshi Stadium have also been renovated. Several more projects including Ellahi Bagh stadium will be inaugurated in the coming days."

"Bakshi Stadium has always been an important place for the youth of Kashmir as sportsmen have made their name from this ground. The upgraded and renovated stadium has been handed over to them today. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave a clear order to make this stadium as per FIFA standards," he added.

"I am happy that at a cost of Rs 50 crores, we were able to dedicate this stadium to the youth of the valley. I am thankful to the Sports Council and everyone associated with it," he said on the inauguration of the stadium.

Meanwhile, as a celebration of the inauguration of the stadium, an exhibition rugby and a football match were played at the renovated stadium today. The best football and rugby players of Jammu and Kashmir participated in this game. While Sinha inaugurated the stadium today, a large number of fans were also present. For players, the stadium is full of memories and they draw inspiration from it.

"This field is built according to FIFA standards, we hope that we will see international matches here as well," they said. Pertinently, the upgradation work of Bakshi Stadium Srinagar started in 2017 under a centrally sponsored scheme, the upgradation work was entrusted to National Projects Construction Corporation, Bakshi Stadium is one of the major stadiums in Jammu and Kashmir and India. Which has a seating capacity of around 45,000. It has hosted some of the high profile football matches and events held in Jammu and Kashmir.