Tonk: A debt-ridden PWD employee hailing from Tonk in Rajasthan died by suicide. The deceased left a note in which he had mentioned that he took money from REET aspirants in lieu of clearing the exam. The deceased's father had lodged the complaint on the basis of this note.

The deceased Lokesh Meena was attached to a PWD office in Bundi area of Rajasthan. After the receipt of information about the incident, DSP Shakeel Ahmad along with Ratan Lal Meena visited the spot and sent the body for autopsy at Nagarfort Health Centre.

DSP Amal Lathar said, "The matter has come to light that the youth died by suicide. The cause of death could only be known after investigation. The incident had any links with REET exam would be known thereafter."