Srinagar: Two militants including a foreigner were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Mirhama area of ​​Kulgam district in Kashmir on Saturday.

According to police officials, two militants of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in the gunfight that took place after the security forces received a tip-off about the presence of the militants in the area. Following it, the police and the army launched a joint operation. As soon as the security forces conducted a search operation, the militants hiding in the area indiscriminately opened fire on them which led to the encounter.

Quoting the IGP Kashmir, J&K police tweeted that one of the two slain was a Pakistani terrorist of the JeM outfit. Later the police confirmed killing the second militant though it did not reveal his identity or the affiliation. The encounter, as per the last reports, was still going on.

