Belagavi(Karnataka): On the eve of Krishna Janmashtami celebrated on Friday this year, a Muslim man from Belagavi dressed his grandchild up as Lord Krishna as is a tradition that Indians fondly follow across the nation. The family of Dastagir Mokashi from the Sadashiva Nagar here was delighted to dress up their grandson Advan Asif Mokashi as Lord Krishna.

Asif, who is an LKG student, had a dressing competition in his school wherein he was asked to come dressed up as Lord Krishna. His family, though not accustomed to celebrating Janmashtami as they are Muslims, took the task up enthusiastically and dressed Asif up as lord Krishna.

Also read: On Janmashtami, eerie silence in Lord Krishna ancestral place Shauripur

Speaking about this, Dastagir Mokashi said, "Ours is a nation where all Hindus and Muslims have been co-existing despite the odds. On the occasion of Gokulashtami, the school teachers told our grandson to dress up as Krishna. Everyone in the family including his mother, grandma, and myself were excited to dress him up. He also seemed very enthusiastic about it. We don't care about the religion, it's a matter of celebration," Mokashi further added.

He also informed that his family participates in all Hindu festivals including Ramnavami from the beginning. "We have dressed up our children in the past as well. They have also dressed up as Shri Ram. We don't see any difference between Hindus and Muslims. For us, Ram, Rahim are all the same," he reiterated.