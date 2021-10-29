Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has handover over the investigation in the 'drugs and bitcoin scam' case to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to reporters in Hubli on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the 'drugs and bitcoin scam' has been referred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) because of the international nature of transactions. "The investigation at the state-level is done. The case has been further referred to the ED and CBI. The investigation will continue. There is no scope for anybody to interfere in the probe," the CM said.

"We are investigating drug, money laundering and bitcoin cases with great sincerity. There was no question of protecting anyone. Everything will be done according to the law. Siddaramaiah must speak with proof. If he has any evidence he can give that to us. We will investigate with the help of evidence, " Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru Friday morning.

Bommai's statements came after the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah accused the ruling BJP of a cover-up and alleged some influential politicians and officials are being protected in the bitcoin and drugs scam.

"If the CM is now saying the case has been referred to ED, CBI, what were they doing all this while? Were they protecting someone? I’m also collecting details and will soon make them public," Siddharamaih said.

The bitcoin and drugs scam surfaced after CID arrested a hacker called Sriki and his four associates in January this year. He had allegedly acquired Rs 9 crore worth of bitcoins by hacking into accounts of people dealing in cryptocurrency. He was also accused of breaking into government portals and sourcing drugs through the darknet.