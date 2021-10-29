Bengaluru (Karnataka): Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on Friday at the age of 46. Puneeth was taken to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru today morning after he complained of chest pain.

"Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to Vikram Hospital today with a diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non-responsive and was in cardiac asystole," the hospital said in a statement.

PM Modi condoled the death of the Kannada superstar and tweeted, "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The untimely demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has shaken the entire film industry. Celebrities from the South film fraternity have sent their condolences to the friends and family members of the late actor on social media.

Padma Bhushan awardee actor Mohanlal tweeted, "The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss."

South star Chiranjeevi also paid his tribute to the late actor with an emotional note and tweeted, "Shocking devastating & heartbreaking! Puneeth Rajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada/Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!"

National award-winning actor Mammootty also tweeted, "Shocking and Heartbreaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones. RIP Puneeth Rajkumar."

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth is fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. He started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s. ' Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra' are some of his memorable movies. He was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', which was released early this year.

Soon after the news of Rajkumar's hospitalisation went viral, panic-stricken fans and colleagues from the film industry have thronged the hospital.