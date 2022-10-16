Kozhikode (Kerala): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran on Sunday withdrew his interpretation of Ramayana during a media interview after his remarks kicked up a political storm in the state with both the BJP and CPI(M) criticising him over it.

Sudhakaran, while answering a query during an interview on how different politicians from southern Kerala when compared with those from the Malabar region, had said that "while returning from Lanka on the Pushpaka Vimanam, after defeating Ravana, Lakshman briefly entertained the thought of pushing his brother -- Lord Ram -- into the sea and go away with his wife Sita".

However, by the time they reached central Kerala, Lakshman had a change of heart and Lord Ram patting him on the shoulder said that he had read the former's mind and that it was not his fault, but that of the land (southern Kerala) they covered.

As this portion of the interview became viral on social media platforms, members of the public and politicians alike questioned and criticised his remarks and interpretation of Ramayana.

CPI(M) State secretary M V Govindan said that every political party should try to unite the people and not divide them. "We should seek to unite the people of the State and not divide it into 2-3 parts. That should be the endeavour of every political party," he told reporters.

Subsequently, Sudhakaran came up with an explanation that it was a story which was prevalent in the Malabar region and he had grown up hearing the same. "I just narrated a story that I had heard as a child. There was no other intention or aim to demean or insult anyone or divide the people. There was no malign interest behind it," he said.

He further said if people want him to withdraw the remarks then he would. "If it has hurt anyone, I apologise," he added. However, BJP State president K Surendran did not appear to have bought the explanation as he told reporters that what Sudhakaran said in the interview was "insulting and provocative" with regard to Ramayana and the people of southern Kerala.

"His statement is an insult to the people of Kerala. He is no longer eligible to continue in the post he holds. Rahul Gandhi should be ready to remove him from the post of KPCC president," Surendran said. Strongly criticising Sudhakaran over his remarks, Surendran said the comment was unbecoming of an MP from Kerala.