Kolkata: A rare surgery was successfully executed at a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. The patient, a 51-year-old man from Ghana, required a kidney transplant, but faced two blockades: HIV infection, and more importantly, a different blood group than his donor, said hospital sources.

The transplant took place on October 27 after a series of examinations, undertaken by a team from the Mukundapur-based hospital's nephrology department. Despite illness and the difference in blood group, the process turned out to be a success.

"The man is in quite a better condition compared to when he came here. He has been provided kidney medication in accordance with his HIV medicines. He required monitoring for some more time, after which he can go back to his country if he wishes to" said Pratik Das, a doctor associated with the nephrology department.

The former further observed that no major side effects of the operation had taken place, apart from a mild pelvic issue which was expected to subside very soon.