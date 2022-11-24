Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh and she died while undergoing treatment. The family members and relatives of the deceased staged a dharna in front of the hospital alleging that due to the callous approach of the hospital authorities he died as she was deprived of oxygen.

Also read: Chilling case: 30 students jabbed with same syringe, probe ordered in MP

There was no electricity supply to the ICU and other wards of the hospital for at least four hours. Stuti Mishra's wife belonging to Sidhi district was admitted to the ICU ward of the hospital when she complained of a breathing problem. She was admitted to the ICU in critical condition. Initially. the doctors first admitted her to the ICU of the hospital and later shifted her to a general ward and again when her condition began deteriorating, she was shifted to the ICU.

The patient's family members and relatives alleged she died due to lack of oxygen as there was no power backup for four hours. The doctors attending to the patient tried to give the patient Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) but failed to save her life. However, Dr Yatnesh Tripathi, CMO of the hospital, said, "There was no truth in the allegations. Power tripped only for two minutes. So, death occurred due to medical negligence is totally wrong."