Shimla: Banned secessionist group ‘Sikhs For Justice (SFJ)’ has released a video, claiming that Khalistan flags that were raised at Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha at Dharamshala were sent through Sikh activists who went with Bhagwant Mann to participate in an Arvind Kejriwal Jansabha at Mandi.

Khalistan flags were found tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday morning.

“Since Kejriwal-Mann lured pro-Khalistan Sikhs into donating over $6 million to AAP during the Punjab election, SFJ will use activists who are close to CM Bhagwant Mann to promote the Khalistan Referendum,” SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said in the video.

“Khalistan flags at Dharamshala is a clear message to CM Jai Ram Thakur that Himachal Pradesh will be reclaimed through Khalistan Referendum and once again will be part of Punjab,” Pannun said.

The outfit has declared that in June 2022, during the 38th year of Operation Bluestar, the pro-Khalistan group will announce the voting date for Khalistan Referendum in Himachal Pradesh

Earlier also a threat was given to hoist the Khalistani flag on April 29 in Shimla, the capital of Himachal. In the warning letter, specifically, the name of Himachal CM was mentioned. The threat letter came after Himachal police issued challans to some youths as they were caught with Khalistani flags and pictures of Bhindranwale.

Also Read: Pannun booked over Khalistan flags outside HP Assembly, state borders 'sealed