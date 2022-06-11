Kerala: Missing child found within 24 hours, police suspect 'kidnap bid'
Kollam (Kerala): A two-year-old boy who went missing from his home on Friday during heavy rain, was mysteriously found unscathed from a nearby rubber estate on Saturday morning. The incident took place in Kollam town in Kerala. Police said that they are now trying to find out how the child survived a night of heavy rain unhurt in the rubber estate alone.
According to police sources, the investigators are suspecting someone abducted the child as police and fire brigade officials along with a dog squad and locals were unable to trace him during a joint search operation on Friday. The search operation had to be temporarily called off due to heavy rain.
They further revealed that the kidnapper was perhaps forced to abandon the child seeing such a large gathering of people at the rubber estate, located very close to his house. The child has been sent to the Taluk hospital for a check-up. A case has been lodged and an investigation is going on.