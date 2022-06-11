Kollam (Kerala): A two-year-old boy who went missing from his home on Friday during heavy rain, was mysteriously found unscathed from a nearby rubber estate on Saturday morning. The incident took place in Kollam town in Kerala. Police said that they are now trying to find out how the child survived a night of heavy rain unhurt in the rubber estate alone.

According to police sources, the investigators are suspecting someone abducted the child as police and fire brigade officials along with a dog squad and locals were unable to trace him during a joint search operation on Friday. The search operation had to be temporarily called off due to heavy rain.

Kerala: Missing child found within 24 hours, police suspect failed kidnapping attempt

They further revealed that the kidnapper was perhaps forced to abandon the child seeing such a large gathering of people at the rubber estate, located very close to his house. The child has been sent to the Taluk hospital for a check-up. A case has been lodged and an investigation is going on.