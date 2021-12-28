Karnal (Haryana) : A constable died on spot and at least six policemen were critically injured after their vehicle lost control and hit a roadside tree near Jadoli village here in Haryana. Constable Sumit Kumar died while the condition of policemen was stated to be critical.

Investigating officer (IO) Kuldeep said that the UP police team was returning from Haryana after an investigation into a theft case and returning back to Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. On their way to Uttar Pradesh, the SUV in which they were travelling in dashed against the tree near Jadoli village of Haryana. The Scorpio vehicle turned upside down after hitting the tree.

The injured policemen have been undergoing treatment at a hospital. The body of deceased constable has been kept in a mortuary. After an autopsy, the body will be handed over to his relatives, said the investigating officer.

The probe into the accident has begun, he added.