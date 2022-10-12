Ghatshila (Jharkhand): Over eight patients, who underwent cataract surgeries at the KCC Eye Hospitals in Jamshedpur here, lost their eyesight after a few days of the operations, sources said. The local authorities initiated an enquiry into the incident. In one case, family members said that the glass eye fell off from the eye socket of patient Gangadhar Singh, who hails from Kitadih of North Maubhandar Panchayat of Ghatshila subdivision.

All the eight patients got treated for cataracts at the hospital concerned. They said that their eyesight was faulty when they sought treatment, but they entirely lost their vision after the surgery. All eight patients underwent surgery on November 18. Of these, five patients - Gangadhar Singh, Deva Murmu, Chita Hansda, Bhanu Singh, Manjol Singh and Tete Giri - are from Kitadih village, while the remaining two are from another village in the vicinity.

The patients were discharged 24 hours after the surgery and sent to their respective villages. Many of them started experiencing pain in their eyes after they were discharged from the hospital. Gangadhar Singh was mortified when his glass eye came out in his hand while he was rubbing his eye.

Gangadhar Singh's concerned family also reached out to the doctors at the KCC hospital via phone after he complained of pain in his eyes. "My father started complaining of pain in his eyes immediately after he came back from the surgery. I called the hospital, after which they came and took him away to the hospital. We were not allowed to go along with him," informed Gangadhar Singh's son. "They gave a drop that was to be put in his eyes. But when we used it, he complained of even more pain. While he was rubbing his eyes, the glass eye suddenly came out of his eye socket," he further added.

The matter has caught the attention of the medical authorities in the state. Shahir Pal, the Civil Surgeon of East Singhbhum also reached the Ghatshila Sub-Divisional Hospital to take stock of the matter. He initiated strict action in the matter after a thorough investigation. He also said that the hospital shall be sealed and the license of the doctor found responsible shall also be cancelled.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Development Officer Satyaveer Rajak said that an investigation into the matter is underway. He also paid a visit to the victim's house to inquire about his condition. The victim has filed a police complaint against KCC Eye Hospital in Jamshedpur.