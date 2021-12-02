Muzaffarpur: Around 18 patients at the Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital have permanently lost their eye-sight after they got a cataract operation done at the hospital. A total of 25 patients had initially reported issues with their eye-sight a few days after the surgery that was carried out on November 22. Many of them continue to receive treatment at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH). Yesterday, the National Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of this incident while the probe is ongoing.

Human Rights Advocate S.K. Jha has approached both Bihar Human Rights Commission and the National Human Rights Commission, and submitted a petition regarding the matter. He has also written a letter about the incident to the High Court and the Supreme Court.

According to the operation guidelines that apply to all the medical institutions in the country, a doctor is legally permitted to carry out only 12 surgeries in a day. But according to a statement given by the Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr S.P. Singh, a total of 65 cataract surgeries were performed in a day on November 22 in the Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital.

According to the sources, all 65 surgeries were performed by Dr. N.D. Sahu on November 22. Dr. Sahu initially denied the allegations but agreed to have performed those operations after a strict inquiry by the investigation team. The sources confirm that the doctor and other authorities had also tried to put curtains over the matter when 4 patients' eyes had to be removed initially. Neither the DM, nor the civil surgeon was informed about the matter.

Civil Surgeon at the SKMCH, Dr. Vinay Sharma visited the eye hospital himself on Wednesday to have a look into the matter. He said that there is a need to get to the roots of the situation, and to find out what exactly led to the infection. All 65 patients who were operated on the 22nd will be contacted to check whether they are facing any difficulties, as informed by Dr. Sharma. He also said that the Operation Theater at the Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital has been sealed until further notice.

He further informed the sources that the SKMCH authorities have assigned a special ward to the affected patients, while the number of patients is increasing every day. A few samples collected from the operation theater at the Eye Hospital are also being tested at the SKMCH laboratory. A proper investigation into the matter is ongoing and the patients are also being interrogated over the entire chain of events.

