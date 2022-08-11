Dhanbad: Doctors at a private hospital in Jharkhand's Dhanbad have given a new lease of life to a man who lost his memory in a road accident in April this year. The surgical team at the hospital achieved this feat by performing two successful surgeries on his skull which was refrigerated for about 3 months before being operated on.

Gaurang Sutradhar, a resident of Kuseda in Nirsa met with an accident on April 28, wherein he entirely lost his memory. He was admitted to a private hospital in Saraidhela in the Dhanbad district, where doctors said his head needs to be operated on in order for him to be repaired.

The neurosurgeon at the hospital, Dr Lingraj Tripathi, along with a team of three member doctors performed the operation successfully. Dr Tripathi said that the patient was in a very serious condition and it was difficult to save the patient's life without an operation. He further informed that they first performed surgery on the man's skull thereby healing the blood clot caused due to the head injury.

Dr Tripathi said that the patient's skull was kept at freezing temperature for 3 months to remove the blood clot. After the blood clot was removed, the skull was restored back to normal through another surgery, he said adding the patient is completely fine. His memory has now become better than before, Dr Tripathi reassured.