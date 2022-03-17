.

West Bengal: In a rare surgery, doctors take out nail from kid's throat, save his life Published on: 16 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Doctors at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on Thursday performed a rare surgery to save the life of a kid by taking out a nail stuck in his throat. NBMCH sources said that three-year-old Mohammed Aris swallowed the nail on Wednesday and started coughing and suffering from breathing problems. Late in the night, he was admitted to the hospital. Doctors performed the surgery on Thursday morning and the kid is out of danger now.