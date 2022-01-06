New Delhi: Jharkhand Congress MLA and senior party leader Irfan Ansari on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the latter's comments regarding the alleged security breach in Punjab's Ferozpur on Wednesday.

He further noted that the PM had arranged for the rally and went to Punjab by his own accord, and upon hearing about a low crowd turn decided to turn back.

"If PM Modi is feeling scared in India, he should go to Pakistan. He will be able to stay safe in Pakistan. I will give him a ticket to go to Pakistan. I extend the same offer to everyone in the BJP," Ansari said in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat.

Noting Modi's pre-poll presence in West Bengal and Punjab, Ansari said that in both states the prime minister had disrespected the local demography and sentiments; which led to disaster in West Bengal elections, and would again be repeated in Punjab.

"He had put out the 'Didi o didi' slogan back during the West Bengal elections, insulting the demography, and now you're doing the same thing for our Punjabi brothers," he added.

Highlighting that Modi's response to the security breach was not in accordance with his status, the Congress leader said that the PM was scared for his well-being despite having security forces such as the BSF, Armed Forces and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress leader's comments came in the aftermath of a security lapse in PM Modi's visit to Ferozpur in the poll-bound Punjab on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Rashtriya Lokshakti Party (RLP) president Pashupati Kumar Paras blamed the Punjab government on Wednesday for the lapse in Modi's security during his Punjab visit.

"The Punjab government and administration proved to be a complete failure. The protesters were deliberately allowed to go in the way of PM Modi. This is a very worrying thing. I strongly condemn this incident. The Punjab government should apologise to the people of the country and strict action should be taken against the guilty officials," he said.

The Ferozpur incident saw Modi's convoy stuck on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes for protesters demonstrating on the road ahead. This was followed by SPG personnel erecting a cordon around the PM's car.

