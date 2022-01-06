New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach incident will be taken up for hearing by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh mentioned the matter before CJI NV Ramana in Supreme Court, demanding a probe.

To this, the CJI stated that the matter will be heard on Friday, and asked Singh to serve a copy of the petition to the Central and Punjab Govts today.

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh said that the investigation should be done by a district judge and that this kind of breach shall never take place again. He further mentioned about the lapses in PM's security.

Already, the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee to probe the security fiasco during Prime Minister's visit to the border state.

The committee to investigate lapses during PM Modi's visit to Ferozepur on Wednesday would comprise Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary (Home Affairs) and Justice Anurag Verma.

"The committee would submit its report within three days," officials in the Punjab government said.

