New Delhi: In a big blow to air travelers, the Jet Fuel (ATF) or Aviation Fuel Prices in India have been hiked on Tuesday. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) on Tuesday morning declared the APF will be increased by Rs 4842.37 per kiloliter in the national capital Delhi. The hike has consequently raised air-fuel prices to Rs 120,362.64 per kiloliter.

