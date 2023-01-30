New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Monday moved to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of 21 cases challenging the various enacted state laws relating to religious conversions pending before the High Courts to the Supreme Court. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal had mentioned the matter before the bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala.

The court first said that it will take up the matter along with another case regarding the same issue that was listed today for hearing. But when the case came up, the SC adjourned it for hearing on coming Friday, on February 3. During the hearing of the case, Senior Advocate CU Singh, appearing for Citizens for Justice and Peace, told the court that the laws of the state have created a very grave situation and inter faith couples are finding it very hard to get married.

Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for National Federation of Women, told the court that they want to be heard and highlight the impact of anti conversion laws on women specifically. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Indira Jaisin, appearing on behalf of another party in the case suggested that notice should be issued in the matter.

Also read: Put conversion matter before five-judge bench, says fresh application in SC

Attorney General of India, R Venkatramani, objected to the transfer plea seeking transfer of cases from the High Courts to the Supreme Court and said the the HCs should hear the matters that are pending before them first. "These are state legislations. High Courts should get to hear them. I have serious objections," submitted AG Venkatramani.

The Centre also objected to activist Teesta Setalvad's plea in the matter questioning her locus as she herself is an accused in a cheating case. It stated that she espouses divisive politics through petitions. "We can hear the transfer petition and list both of them together. We will keep this batch on Friday. The transfer petition will also be numbered by then. The Attorney can also examine. We will issue notice in the relevant matters on Friday," said the court.