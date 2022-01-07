New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke to the Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid where they discussed their bilateral and plurilateral cooperation on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Great to talk to APM and FM Yair Lapid of Israel in the New Year. Discussed our bilateral and plurilateral cooperation. Looking forward to marking the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic ties."

Notably, Regular Embassies were opened in 1992 when full diplomatic relations were established between the two countries. India and Israel will celebrate 30 years of up-gradation of diplomatic relations in 2022.

The political ties between India and Israel are very warm and forward-looking. On June 14, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on assuming office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a historic first-ever visit to Israel by an Indian Prime Minister on July 4-6, 2017 during which the relationship was upgraded to a strategic partnership. The then Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu made a return visit to India on January 14-19, 2018. Joint statements were issued during both visits, said MEA in a statement.

