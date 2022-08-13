Srinagar: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has reinstated Jammu and Kashmir IAS officer Shah Faisal, who had quit job and launched a political party, and posted him as Deputy Secretary in the Union Ministry of Tourism. Shah Faisal, an IAS topper of 2010 batch Jammu and Kashmir cadre, now AGMUT, resigned in January 2019 and formed the political party Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM).

The doctor-turned-bureaucrat, who was detained under the draconian Public Safety Act soon after the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, gave up politics and soon after his release started giving signs of joining back the services. He was released from custody in June 2020 and quit politics in August.

"Eight months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down (sic)," he had tweeted recently.