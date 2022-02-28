New Delhi: The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) held discussions today to ponder over the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government and the government of Belarus through its support in the matter amid ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. IOC EB affirmed its full solidarity with the Ukrainian Olympic Community and established a solidarity fund.

IOC EB issues a statement to protect the integrity of global sports and for the safety of all the participants and "recommends International Sports Federations and sports event organizers not to invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions."

IOC EB also states that if it is not possible for sports organizations to bar the Russian or Belarusian nationals then ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus. They should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams. "No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed", the statement further said.

Earlier on February 25, the IOC EB recommended not to organize any sports event in Russia or Belarus. This came after considering the extremely grave violation of the Olympic Truce and other violations of the Olympic Charter by the Russian government. The organization welcomes the peace calls of many athletes, sports officials, and members of the worldwide Olympic Community.

The current war has puzzled the Olympic Movement to contribute to peace through sport and to unite the world in peaceful competition beyond all political disputes. Significantly, the IOC reaffirms the call of the IOC President Thomas Bach, “Give peace a chance.”

Also Read: Euro backlash as FIFA refuses to expel Russia from football