Indore: Principal of BM College, Vimukta Sharma, who had suffered 80 percent burn injuries on Monday, breathed her last on Saturday morning.

Police said, a former student of the college Ashutosh Srivastav, age 24, splashed petrol on her and set her ablaze. The grievously injured principal was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past four days.

"Her medical condition was stated to be stable. Unfortunately, she died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital," said RN Bhadauria, the station house officer (SHO) of Simrol police station.

Police had registered the case against the accused under Section 307 of the IPC but after the demise of the principal, a more stringent Section 302 was added. The accused was on police remand for a day for further investigation.

Indore district collector, Illayraja T, had also recommended action against the accused under NSA (National Security Act). Meanwhile, the horrific incident has caused a fear psychosis among students and teachers in the college. They were in a state of shock. A pall of gloom descended on the campus as well as on the management and teachers' fraternity when they heard about the demise of the principal.

Last Monday, the accused entered the college premises and after sprinkling petrol on her, set her ablaze. On seeing the victim screaming in agony, college staffers and others rushed toward her. She was immediately taken to a private hospital. IG Rakesh Gupta and Additional SP Shashikant Kanakne rushed to the college to take stock of the situation.

'The assailant is a resident of Ujjain and may have committed the cruel action due to some old animosity with the principal. Further probe into the incident will make things clear', said a police officer.