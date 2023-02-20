Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident a woman principal of a private college in Madhya Pradesh's Indore suffered horrific burn injuries after a former student of the college splashed petrol on her and set her ablaze.

According to police sources, the incident took place in the BM Patel College under the Simrol police station area. They further revealed that the accused, identified as Ashutosh (24) poured petrol on the principal Sharma and set her ablaze the college premises on Morning morning.

Seeing the professor screaming in agony as the flames engulfed her, other staff members of the college doused the fire and rushed her to a private hospital for treatment. Police sources said that currently, the victim is undergoing treatment in a critical condition. Upon being informed about the incident IG Rakesh Gupta, and Additional SP Shashikant Kanakne rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

" Sharma has suffered 80 per cent burns and her condition remains to be critical," said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde adding that currently, she is not in a position to record her statement. Police said that the accused is resident of Ujjain adding that he might have committed the act out of some old animosity against the victim. However, police said that a clearer picture will emerge once the statement of the victim is recorded.

The police officer also said that during the attack the accused also suffered burn injuries on his hand adding that he has been arrested and is being interrogated by the investigators.