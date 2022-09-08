New Delhi: The relationship between India and Bangladesh is in many ways a continuation of the bonds that were forged in blood, fifty years ago (1971 Liberation War), said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

The external affairs minister was speaking at an event that saw visiting Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina honoring descendants of Indian soldiers who fought in the 1971 war. Touching upon bilateral ties, Jaishankar said, "The relationship between our two countries is in many ways a continuation of the bonds that were forged in blood, fifty years ago. Today, as we remember that time, we honor the iconic symbol of the historic 1971 Liberation War, a statesman, who liberated from oppression, the spirit of a brave people and brought forth a nation".

Jaishankar noted that for India, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman remains an icon - a man of action, courage and conviction. "He is as revered and remembered in India, as he is in Bangladesh. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, Bangabandhu is our national hero too. As a mark of respect to him, both countries have also commissioned a biopic on him, which is nearing completion".

The External Affairs Minister further reiterated that India is privileged to have played a role in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence, one of the great movements in contemporary world history.

"When the war started in 1971, our Armed Forces stood by the people of Bangladesh in their struggle", recalled Jaishankar. He further said, "Their relationship with the Mukti Bahini is a story that all of you know well. We lost many of our brave men and officers in these operations. I pay deep homage not only to that generation of Bangladesh but to our valiant men and officers who gave their lives for the liberation of others".

The Minister said for many years, Muktijoddhas have acted as a bridge between the two countries. That bond is now reaffirmed by the families of the war veterans and of those who made supreme sacrifices in the liberation war.

Jaishankar underlined that the decision of the Government of Bangladesh to award student scholarships in the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a testament to how the Liberation War of 1971 continues to inspire our bilateral relationship, while he goes on to congratulate those who were awarded.