New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Onam. In a message, the President has said “On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala.

Celebrated to mark the harvesting of crops, Onam is an occasion to respect the hard work of our farmers and to express our gratitude towards Mother Nature. People of Kerala have preserved their rich cultural heritage. This festival is also an opportunity for them, to promote mutual cooperation and harmony. On this occasion, let us resolve to work unitedly and contribute in making India a prosperous and glorious nation”.

VP's greetings

The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the nation on the eve of Onam. “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Onam. Celebrated to honour the memory of King Mahabali, Onam symbolises the high values of honesty, compassion and sacrifice. It is also an occasion to celebrate mother nature’s bounty in the form of new crops in the fields. May the spirit of Onam bring peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone’s lives.”