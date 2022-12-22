New Delhi: India on Thursday reiterated that it has consistently supported female education in Afghanistan and that it has noted with concerns the reports of the Taliban banning women from the right to education in Afghanistan. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "India has consistently supported female education in Afghanistan. I would also like to recall the UNSC resolution 2593, which upholds human rights that calls for equal participation for women".

The reaction comes a day after the Taliban regime announced the banning of women from universities in Afghanistan. The decision triggered international condemnation and despair among women. The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government on Tuesday. The higher education ministry, in a letter, has said that access to female students will be suspended immediately. Afghan girls were earlier excluded from secondary schools.

Furthermore, an MEA spokesperson said, "We have noted this with concern. We have emphasised the importance of the establishment of an inclusive government that respects the rights of all Afghans and ensures equal rights for women and girls to participate in all aspects of Afghan society, including access to higher education." The Taliban has also restricted women from most fields of employment.