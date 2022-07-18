New Delhi: India on Monday registered a slight dip in the number of COVID-19 cases as 16,935 new infections were recorded, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On Sunday, India recorded 20,528 Coronavirus infections. With the new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 4,37,67,534 including 1,44,264 active cases. The active cases account for 0.33 per cent of the total cases.

Fifty-one fatalities have pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,25,760, the government data added. The recovery rate is currently at 98.47 per cent as 16,069 fresh recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,30,97,510.

The ministry informed that 2,61,470 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours wherein a daily positivity rate of 6.48 per cent was observed. On the COVID-19 vaccination front, 4,46,671 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. Further, over 200 crore total vaccine doses (92.61 crore second doses and 5.67 crore precaution doses) have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India has "created history again", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the country achieved a big milestone of administering two billion vaccine doses in just 18 months. Congratulating all Indians on crossing the "special figure", PM Modi said that he is "proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed". He added that it has "strengthened the global fight against COVID-19".

"India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19," wrote PM Modi on Twitter. (ANI)