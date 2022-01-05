New Delhi: India registered an alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday logging 58,097 fresh infections and 534 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is a 55% jump from the number of cases reported a day earlier. The country has over 2.14 lakh active cases now. The Omicron tally now stands at 2,135.

The surge in cases has forced several states to take precautionary measures including the closure of schools, restrictions on public transport, as well as night and weekend curfews.

Maharashtra leads the Covid surge reporting nearly 20,000 cases in a span of 24 hours on Tuesday.

Of the 18,466 new COVID-19 cases reported in the 24 hours till Tuesday, 10860 cases, 34 percent higher than a day before, were reported from Mumbai alone.

It was the highest daily count in the city since April 7, 2021.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government's rules.

