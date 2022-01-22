New Delhi: India reported a marginal improvement in the daily Covid-19 tally in the last 24 hours logging 3.37 lakh new cases, around 10,000 cases or 2.7 per cent lesser than what was reported on Friday morning. The daily death toll also recorded a decrease as the country saw 488 fatalities due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours as compared to 703 a day ago.

The daily positivity rate has also dropped from 17.94 per cent to 17.22 per cent. The weekly positivity rate remains 16.65 per cent. India's active caseload currently stands at 21,13,365. The number of Omicron infections has gone beyond 10,000 as the cases of the new variant have been detected in 29 states and union territories.

So far, over 160 vaccine doses have been administered across the country with 94 per cent of adults getting the first dose while 72 per cent being fully inoculated, according to the official figures.

Earlier this week, the Union Health Ministry asked 6.5 crore Indians who missed their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to come forward for the shot with top health officials claiming a significant drop in Covid mortality in the third wave as against the second surge due to protection offered by the vaccine.

The number of people who missed their second doses was 12 crore at one point in time but the number came down to 6.5 crore partially vaccinated individuals who didn't turn up despite repeated reminders, said Vinod Paul, NITI Ayog member and the government's principal adviser on Covid-19.

