New Delhi: India saw a sharp dip in Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours logging 2,55,874 new infections, 50,190 or 16% less than yesterday's tally of 3.06 lakh cases. For the last five days, the country was reporting more than 3 lakh cases every day.

The daily positivity rate also declined to 15.52 per cent from Monday's 20.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.17 per cent. The country also reported 614 deaths in the last 24 hours. With the addition of the new deaths, the toll has reached 4,90,462.

The active caseload has jumped to 22,36,842, which constitutes 5.62% of the country's total positive cases. The recovery of 2,67,753 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,70,71,898. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.15%.

Also in the same period, a total of 16,49,108 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 71.88 crore cumulative tests.

With the administration of nearly 49,52,290 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 162.77 crore as of Tuesday morning. Of which, 93.01 crore people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 68.88 crore people have been fully vaccinated.

