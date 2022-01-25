New Delhi: Amid the rising covid cases across the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to interact virtually with the health ministers of nine states and union territories over the COVID-19 situation at 10:30 am on Tuesday, the official sources informed.

According to sources, these states and UTs include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Earlier, Union Health Minister had interacted with the Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.

Daily COVID-19 cases in India will start to decline after February 15, said official government sources on Monday. "Covid cases in the country to decline after February 15. The cases have started reducing and stabilising in some States and metro cities," sources said.

Stressing that COVID-19 vaccination has reduced the impact of the third wave, the government sources further added, "Union Health Ministry is coordinating with States and Union Territories. 74 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated." India on Monday reported a decline in the daily COVID-19 infections as the country logged 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of over 20 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.