No Big Fat Wedding for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Couple Opts for a Registered Marriage?

Hyderabad: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Ratansi have kept mum about the buzz around their wedding, but whispers about their alleged plans are buzzing louder. Recent tidbits hint that the duo might opt for a registered marriage on June 23, followed by a celebratory bash. Though the official word is still in the wind, reports are swirling about a low-key wedding for the couple.

According to reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer are opting for register marriage over a big fat Indian wedding. The couple is said to be throwing a party on June 23 evening. Those who are on the guest list are reportedly invited to the bash as the invitation card didn't mention a wedding. Reports suggest that they've either tied the knot officially already or might do so quietly on the morning of June 23.

Besides the Sinhas and the Ratansis, the wedding bash for Sonakshi and Zaheer will be marked by a galaxy of stars. Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, and a bunch of close pals will paint the town red with the lovebirds. And guess what? Sonakshi’s Heeramandi gang is on the guest list too. During shoots and promos, Sonakshi formed tight bonds. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and others too are invited to joine the couple on their special day.

The buzz says the bash is booked at Bastian, that swanky spot in south Mumbai. June 22 is said to be earmarked for celebrations at their Juhu abode, strictly for close-knit folks. The nuptials will unfold on June 23 morning, with a grand reception to follow.

The families are all in, showering blessings on the lovebirds. Sonakshi prefers to keep the affair under wraps, sharing only with her inner circle. Expect a star-studded attendance, with actor pals making it a memorable affair.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, the reel-to-real couple from the movie Double XL, have been tight-lipped about their romance, but their social media feeds are flooded with cozy captures. Paparazzi often catch them hand in hand at glitzy dos, adding fuel to the gossip mills.